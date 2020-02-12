One of Tom Brady's former teammates believes 'Patriots are 100 percent done' with the legendary quarterback

For the first time in his 20-year career, quarterback Tom Brady is set to hit free agency. While the future Pro Football Hall of Famer is possibly considering moving on from the New England Patriots, many believe that the two parties will find a way to reunite. Is a soon-to-be 43-year-old quarterback really going to finish his legendary career with a team other than the one that helped turn him into an NFL star?

Others aren't so convinced that Brady will be with the Patriots in 2020, including a former teammate who is now a sports radio host.

"I believe the Patriots are 100 percent done," retired Patriots tight end Christian Fauria said of Brady on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni & Fauria" show. "I think the Patriots are OK and ready to move on."

Fauria spent four seasons with the Patriots and caught 13 touchdowns during that time. While the narrative has mostly been about Brady's interest in moving on, not many have claimed the Patriots actually have some interest in moving on as well.

"I think the Patriots knew they weren't signing him before the season started," Fauria said. "I don't think they want him for $13 million, I don't think they want him period, and I think that Brady knows it. Why do you like a tweet from the LA Chargers?"

Fauria is referring to an Instagram post by the NFL's official account, which reported that the Chargers were moving on from Philip Rivers. If Brady was interested in making a move out west, this was the first domino to fall -- which is why he threw it a "like" on Instagram.

If Fauria is correct, it definitely goes against the front the Patriots are trying to put on publicly. Earlier this year, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he hoped that Brady either re-signed with the Patriots or just retired. He doesn't want to see someone who he considers part of his family go off to play for another team.

It's still early in the offseason, and this is a situation that may not be resolved until some time. Buckle up.