Two games isn't enough to define an NFL team. But it's close. Or at least that's what recent history tells us.

Football is chock-full of underdog stories, but since 1990, only 31 of the 270 teams that started a season 0-2 ended up making the playoffs. That's just under 11.5%. In other words, not impossible, but also not very probable. It's the cold reality of a sport with a 17-game schedule, where every win -- and every loss -- can make or break future postseason standings.

Through two weeks of the 2023 season, nine of the NFL's 32 teams have failed to secure a victory. But their fans don't need any more reason to fume. So instead, let's turn our minds to the ingredients that could allow these teams to buck the odds and become the next great underdog story. Here's one reason for optimism for each of the 0-2 teams going into Week 3:

Bears

D.J. Moore USATSI

Oof. Rough one to kick off the list, to be honest. The biggest X-factor of their season was going to be Justin Fields' progression (or lack thereof) as a passer, and the early returns aren't pretty. Their best secondary pieces are also banged up. But guess what? The NFC North remains a crapshoot. The Lions (1-1) just surrendered 30 second-half points in a loss to Seattle. The Packers (1-1) blew a 12-point fourth-quarter lead to the Falcons. And the Vikings (0-2) can't stop turning the ball over.

Bengals

Joe Burrow Bengals

For one thing, they've been here before, starting 0-2 just last year, only to advance to the AFC title game. It's clear star quarterback Joe Burrow is rusty after missing all summer with a calf injury, and now that he's aggravated it, the iffy O-line will be under even more pressure to stand tall. But we also saw a bit of the trademark Burrow touch late against the Ravens in Week 2, when Tee Higgins was on the receiving end of two scores to make things close with their AFC North rivals.

Broncos

Russell Wilson USATSI

It's yet to translate to a complete game, but Russell Wilson is genuinely looking more like himself. Again, if he were all the way back to peak Seahawks form, Denver may not have blown an 18-point lead to the Commanders. But the QB's deep ball was sharp, and if not for an uncalled penalty on the final play against Washington, he might've been crowned a local hero for the 50-yard Hail Mary touchdown that set up a potential overtime-inducing score.

Cardinals

James Conner Getty Images

Besides the fact they're still in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft? They're scrappier and/or more entertaining than expected. First a near-win against the Commanders in Week 1, then a blown 21-point lead against the Giants? You can't say Jonathan Gannon's squad is boring. Josh Dobbs and James Conner actually looked capable of stealing Sunday's matchup early on, and oft-overlooked linebacker Dennis Gardeck is becoming something of a wrecking ball on their "D."

Chargers

Brandon Staley USATSI

This sounds morbid, and we say it with all due respect to Brandon Staley, but maybe they'll finally realize a coaching reset could help. There's just little reason a team with so much talent at premium positions should consistently botch situational football. L.A. is now 19-18 since Staley took over, including the playoff game where they lost a 27-0 lead. An in-season change wouldn't necessarily fix everything, but somewhere, somehow, QB Justin Herbert and Co. need a fire lit beneath them.

Panthers

Bryce Young Getty Images

Unfortunately, neither Frank Reich's presence as head coach nor Bryce Young's intangibles as the new face of the franchise are offsetting the fact they severely lack inspiration and play-making talent on offense. But at least their young quarterback is making strides. After a two-pick debut against the Falcons, Young hung in against a much tougher Saints defense in Week 2, threatening a last-minute comeback with heads-up plays on the ground and through the air.

Patriots

Bill Belichick USATSI

Even with slow, injury-riddled offensive personnel, they've played two legit contenders close, resulting in maybe the most impressive 0-2 record of any winless team. Of course, at the end of the day, wins are wins, and they have zero. But the Eagles and Dolphins are arguably among the NFL's top juggernauts at full speed, and New England battled back in tight games with both, flashing a typically physical "D" and a more resilient Mac Jones at QB. The question is, can they finally get off to a hot start?

Texans

C.J. Stroud USATSI

This season was never going to be about pushing for an AFC South title; it was always going to be about their rookie QB. And guess what? C.J. Stroud looks the part. He took his lumps in a Week 1 loss to the Ravens, and then, even with a banged-up shoulder behind a banged-up line, he kept fighting to develop downfield chemistry with both Nico Collins and Tank Dell against the Colts. Houston has work to do to give him a real supporting cast, but you can see the physical and mental tools are there.

Vikings

Justin Jefferson USATSI

If the ailing offensive line doesn't shape up soon, Kirk Cousins won't be able to feed Justin Jefferson at all. But for now, you can at least appreciate that this team remains aggressive, and is in fact more aggressive than they were as a 13-4 division-winner when you factor in Brian Flores' approach on "D." Even with the bad line and sluggish run game, Kevin O'Connell has let Cousins air it out to his play-making pass catchers. And even if the defensive personnel is in transition, Flores knows how to attack and confuse.