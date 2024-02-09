The Green Bay Packers recently filled their defensive coordinator position, but not before wading through some interesting applicants. One of them, a fan with a wealth of fantasy football success, even received a hand-written letter of rejection from CEO Mark Murphy.

After a few years on the job, Joe Barry was relieved of his duties as Green Bay defensive coordinator following a shaky 2023 season. As they began sifting through candidates for their next defensive coordinator, the Packers got a unique cover letter and resume from a very dedicated fan.

On Sunday, a user on X posted a photo of a letter his cousin received from Murphy. The Packers CEO kindly rejected the fan, despite his impressive fantasy football accomplishments. Murphy did direct the ambitious fan toward the Chicago Bears, though.

"Bill, Thanks so much for your cover letter and resume regarding our Defensive Coordinator position. While your fantasy football experience is impressive, I regret to inform you that we have decided to go in a different direction. I hear the Bears have an opening - you look to be a perfect fit for them. Thanks again. Sincerely-Mark," Murphy wrote.

Ultimately, Green Bay elected to go with former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, who has a little more on-field experience than the fan. Hafley worked as the defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, and San Francisco 49ers from 2011-18. Hafley then worked as the Ohio State defensive coordinator before getting hired by the Eagles.

Murphy himself is still taking time to connect with fans like the one above as he prepares to retire following the 2024 season. On Wednesday, the Packers announced that Murphy would be stepping down in July of 2025, due to the franchise's mandatory retirement age of 70 for the role.