Rashan Gary will be lurking in Green Bay's defense for the foreseeable future. The veteran pass rusher has agreed to a four-year, $107 million contract extension with the Packers that includes a $34.6 million signing bonus. Gary himself made the announcement, posting a video to X on Monday morning.

"Thanks to everyone in the Green Bay Packers organization, my family, business team, NFL, friends, fans, and supporters for taking this ride with me," a note in Gary's video reads.

Gary was in the final year of his rookie contract after the Packers had previously picked up his fifth-year option. This season, the 25-year-old was making roughly $10.9 million in base salary and this extension has an average annual value of $26.75 million. That AAV has him ranked third among outside linebackers in the NFL and only looking up to the Steelers' T.J. Watt ($28 million in AAV) and the Chargers' Joey Bosa ($27 million in AAV).

Gary has been with the Packers since the organization selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Michigan product has been a key figure within Green Bay's defense upon arrival and has bounced back nicely this season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 9 last season against Detroit that cut his fourth season in the league short. Through seven games played in 2023, Gary has totaled 4.5 sacks, 13 pressures, and eight quarterback hits.

In 63 career regular season games (32 starts), Gary has 27 sacks, 150 tackles, three forced fumbles, and 62 quarterback hits.