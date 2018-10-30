Packers' Ty Montgomery upset 'at the state of humanity,' says he's been getting threats to his family after fumble

Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery decried the state of humanity on Monday, as he detailed the fact that he and his family have receiving threatening messages after Montgomery's crucial fumble during the Packers' loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Between politics and sports, social media really has brought civilization to a new low. Here's Montgomery from today: "People are sending messages to my wife. People are making comments on posts about my son. I’m thoroughly pissed off at the state of humanity right now." — Packer Report (@PackerReport) October 29, 2018

Here's the full quote, from the Green Bay Press-Gazette:

"It's tough for me to trust anyone now. Guys talking about how they can trust me, it's tough for me to trust anyone now. With that being said, people are sending messages to my wife. People are making comments on posts about my son. I'm getting phone calls, people offering their houses to stay (at) because apparently people are making threats online. "I'm thoroughly pissed off at the state of humanity right now. That's all I can really say about that."

Montgomery's statement came in the wake of a prior report that suggested teammates felt he was selfish for attempting to return the kickoff that led to his fateful fumble. He had been removed from the game during the prior offensive drive, and unnamed teammates went off on Montgomery in chats with NFL.com's Michael Silver.

"They took him out (the previous drive) for a play and he slammed his helmet and threw a fit," one Packers player said, according to Silver. "Then (before the kickoff) they told him to take a knee, and he ran it out anyway. You know what that was? That was him saying, 'I'm gonna do me.' It's a f------ joke. "I mean, what the f--- are you doing? We've got Aaron Rodgers, the best I've ever seen, and you're gonna take that risk? I mean, it's '12'! All you gotta do is give him the ball, and you know what's gonna happen."

He wasn't the only one. "That hurt us," another Packers player said, per Silver. "This game was a bunch of little bulls--- that built up and caught up to us in the end. And (Montgomery's decision to return the kick) -- I don't even know what that was. I'm still in shock."

Montgomery responded to those quotes and addressed the idea that he was supposed to take a knee on the kickoff rather than returning it. Regarding the former, Montgomery defended his own character and said he is disappointed that his teammates would portray him in that light.

"We talk about being brothers," Montgomery said, per the Press-Gazette. "We talk about being family and keeping things in-house, in-house, this, that and the other. That's not what happened. I don't know. Maybe that's what they do in their family. That's not what I do in mine. No one ever said anything to me. No one ever came to me. So I'm thoroughly disappointed in the speculation and just the backlash I have to deal with now. Because now, we're talking about my character. We're not even talking about the fumble anymore, we're talking about my character. We're talking about the reasons why I did what I did, and I'm not OK with that."

Regarding the latter point about being supposed to kneel on the ball, Montgomery simply said he did not know if a kneel would have occurred just outside the end zone and left the Packers with impossible field position, so he returned the kick.

"At that point in time, I stood where I always stood, I had a returnable ball," he said. "So I made a split-second decision, I don't know if this is going to land on the goal line. So I'm not going to take a knee on the goal line, at the half-yard line and take a chance at putting the game in the ref's hands. Unfortunately, I ended up fumbling the football. I don't think we'd be having this conversation if I didn't fumble the football because we know how good our two-minute offense is. But I've never been a guy to completely disobey what I'm being told. I think you can ask a lot of guys in our locker room. That's not what I do. That's not the type of man I am. That's not the kind of person I am."