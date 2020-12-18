The Green Bay Packers will attempt to keep their high-powered offense rolling when they host the rebuilding Carolina Panthers on Saturday. The Packers (10-3) already have clinched the NFC North and have won three straight games by an average of 12.3 points. They are now tied with the New Orleans Saints for the top record in the NFC but have earned the tiebreaker advantage based on a road win against the NFC South leaders in Week 3. The Panthers (4-9) overachieved early in the season but have taken a step back, with losses in seven of their past eight.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field. Green Bay is an eight-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 51.5 in the latest Packers vs. Panthers odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Panthers spread: Packers -8

Packers vs. Panthers over-under: 51.5 points

Packers vs. Panthers money line: Green Bay -420, Carolina +340

CAR: Panthers are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games as underdogs

GB: Home team has covered five straight meetings in this series

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers are hitting their stride down the stretch, as they boast the NFL's top-scoring offense at 31.5 points per game. They squandered a two-touchdown lead against the Indianapolis Colts a month ago before falling 34-31 in overtime but have been on a roll ever since. Last Sunday against the Detroit Lions, Green Bay fell behind by a touchdown early but rallied to pull away in a 31-24 road victory.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued his march toward MVP consideration by going 26-of-33 for 290 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. His favorite target, wideout Davante Adams, had seven catches for 115 yards and a score. The defense allowed 10 fourth-quarter points but pitched a third-quarter shutout that allowed Green Bay to take a 14-point lead.

Why the Panthers can cover

The Panthers were widely expected to be in full rebuilding mode after bringing in first-year coach Matt Rhule in hopes of reviving a franchise just four years removed from a Super Bowl appearance. They endured heavy roster turnover but immediately were competitive behind a base of solid fundamentals and the steady play of free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and running back Christian McCaffrey, who is perhaps the most versatile running back in the NFL.

However, both have been hampered by injuries, with McCaffrey missing 10 of 13 games because of various ailments. A thigh injury kept him out of Sunday's 32-237 home loss to the Denver Broncos and is doubtful for Saturday. Even so, the Panthers have remained competitive, evidenced by seven of their nine defeats coming by single figures.

