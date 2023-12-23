The Green Bay Packers hit the road to take on the Carolina Panthers in a Week 16 NFC battle on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is 2-12 overall and 2-4 at home, while Green Bay is 6-8 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Packers have dropped two straight and are currently on the outside looking in of the NFC player picture. They lost 34-20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15. The Panthers snapped a six game losing streak last week, and are looking to build off their 9-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Panthers vs. Packers spread: Packers -4

Panthers vs. Packers over/under: 37.5 points

Panthers vs. Packers money line: Packers -208, Panthers +172

What you need to know about the Packers

Green Bay took a tough 34-20 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 16. Green Bay has now lost in back-to-back games, and its postseason hopes are looking grim. The Packers' defeat came about despite a quality game from Jordan Love, who threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns while completing 74.4% of his passes. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks had six catches for 97 yards in the loss.

Even though they lost, the Packers' defensive line sure didn't make it easy on the Bucs as Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield was sacked five times before it was all said and done. Kenny Clark was particularly dangerous to the passing game, picking up two sacks himself. Green Bay enters this matchup with a 7-7 record against the spread in 2023.

What you need to know about the Panthers

Meanwhile, Carolina had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that ended last week, escaping with a 9-7 victory over the Falcons on Sunday. The win was just what Carolina needed coming off of a 28-6 defeat in its prior matchup.

The Panthers have long been eliminated from postseason contention, but are looking to build some momentum heading into the offseason. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young has struggled, but he has gained valuable experience. Young enters this Week 16 matchup completing 59.4% of his passes for 2,359 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. Veteran wide receive Adam Thielen has had a nice bounce back year, with 89 catches for 870 yards and four touchdowns thus far.

How to make Panthers vs. Packers picks

