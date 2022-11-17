Week 11 of the 2022 NFL schedule will begin on Thursday Night Football as the Green Bay Packers host the Tennessee Titans. Two-time rushing champ Derrick Henry has been very profitable to those who have backed the Over on his NFL prop bets in recent weeks, as the burly back has topped 100 rushing yards in six of his last seven games. His TNF NFL props have a rushing bar set at 98.5, per Caesars Sportsbook, and Green Bay's defense is allowing an average of 140.6 this season.

Those who back the Over won't be the only ones hoping Henry runs wild again, as Tennessee fans will wish for the same to keep Aaron Rodgers off the field. The four-time MVP had his first three-TD game of the season last week, and his over-under for passing touchdowns is 1.5 for Packers vs. Titans in the latest NFL prop picks.

Top NFL player prop bets for Titans vs. Packers

After simulating Packers vs. Titans 10,000 times and examining the dozens of NFL props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Packers running back Aaron Jones goes Over 56.5 rushing yards. In recent weeks, the Packers have made a concerted effort to hand the ball off to Jones more, as he's had 20-plus carries in two of his last three games. He had just one such game over the 2020 and 2021 seasons combined. Jones has responded positively to this increased workload, rushing for 138 yards last week and 143 in Week 8.

The sixth-year back is averaging 73.8 rushing yards per game, and the timeshare he began the year in with AJ Dillon is no more. Jones has out-touched Dillon by a nearly 2:1 ratio over the last three games, and the former has averaged 102 rushing yards over those contests. Jones also has had previous success against Tennessee, rushing for 94 yards in his only previous start against the Titans (2020).

