Panthers place Cam Newton on injured reserve due to nagging foot injury, ending his 2019 season

Any hope the Carolina Panthers had of seeing former All-Pro quarterback Cam Newton returning has now flown out the window, with the team having announced they'll move him to injured reserve with a foot injury that's sidelined him for most of the season. Newton sought out additional medical advice recently when he visited renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay last week, in the hopes of determining why he's seen no progress in the rehabilitation from his Lisfranc injury.

Surgery was an option from the outset, but Newton opted to forego it with the hopes of a natural heal, which hasn't gone his way. It is still undetermined if he'll now decide to go under the knife -- the door on his 2019 season now closed due to the injured reserve designation -- which would give him a chance to recover and strengthen his foot in time for 2020.

Of course, his return to the Panthers may be likely, but isn't guaranteed, and will in large part be determined later on; and the play of backup Kyle Allen over the remainder of this year will sway the decision in one way or the other.

Newton played in just two games this season and struggled in both due to the pain in his foot, throwing for no touchdowns and an interception on a combined 50 for 89 passing. When healthy, he remains one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and he'll have an opportunity next year to prove that is still the case. Time will tell if that opportunity will be in Charlotte, but Newton has no plans on hanging up his cleats for good.

He'll have to for now, though, as he can only watch as Allen and the 5-3 Panthers continue their pursuit of a playoff spot.