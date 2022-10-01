Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers (1-2) will take on Kyler Murray the Arizona Cardinals (1-2) on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Panthers are coming off an impressive 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, while the Cardinals are hoping to bounce back from a 20-12 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The Panthers and Cardinals have met 19 times with Carolina holding a 14-5 advantage. Carolina All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) remains questionable for this matchup.

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET. Carolina is a 1-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 43.5.

Panthers vs. Cardinals spread: Panthers -1

Panthers vs. Cardinals over/under: 43.5 points

What you need to know about the Panthers

The Panthers beat the New Orleans Saints 22-14 this past Sunday. Carolina's WR Laviska Shenault Jr. filled up the stat sheet, catching two passes for one TD and 90 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Baker Mayfield's 67-yard TD bomb to Shenault Jr. in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers could be without McCaffrey, which would be a huge blow to their offense. The former Stanford standout is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances, and ranks fifth in the league in total rushing yards. If he is unable to play, Carolina will need Mayfield to produce at a level he has yet to in his three starts with the franchise.

What you need to know about the Cardinals

Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, falling 20-12. One thing working against Arizona was the run game. Top running back James Conner rushed for just 39 yards on 13 carries.

The Cardinals have made it clear they are looking to get Conner more involved to take some of the pressure off Murray. Arizona has rushed for a modest 316 yards through three games, but 65 of those yards were produced by Murray. Arizona is short-handed at wide receiver with A.J. Green (knee, out), Rondale Moore (hamstring, questionable), and Marquise Brown (foot, questionable) all battling injuries, and DeAndre Hopkins suspended for three more games.

