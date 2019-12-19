Panthers vs. Colts odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 16 predictions from proven computer model

The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is 6-8 overall and 4-3 at home, while Carolina is 5-9 overall and 3-4 on the road. Indianapolis is favored by seven points in the latest Colts vs. Panthers odds, while the over-under is set at 46. The Colts are 12-5-1 against the spread in their last 18 games against NFC teams, and are 4-1-1 against the spread facing teams from the NFC South. The Panthers are 1-4-1 against the spread in their last six games, but are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games against the Colts. Before entering any Panthers vs. Colts picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Carolina lost its sixth straight game last week, falling 30-24 to Seattle. Running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and backup quarterback Kyle Allen passed for 277 yards and a touchdown -- though he threw three interceptions.

The Colts dropped their fourth straight decision on Monday, serving as little more than a speed bump to Drew Brees and the Saints in a 34-7 loss. Running back Jordan Wilkins scored Indianapolis' only touchdown on a 1-yard run late in the fourth quarter, and quarterback Jacoby Brissett passed for only 165 yards in the loss.

The Colts rank fourth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, giving up only eight. The Panthers boast the most rushing touchdowns in the league with 19. The total has gone over in four of the Colts' last five December games. The total has gone over in four of the Panthers' last five road games.

