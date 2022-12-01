The 2022 season has been a turbulent one for the Arizona Cardinals in more ways than one. The biggest lightning rod surrounding the club has been quarterback Kyler Murray. This offseason, he inked a massive extension with the team, but that hasn't stopped reports of tension between he and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

To make the sailing even choppier, the club is in the middle of a 4-8 season in which it is on the outside looking in on the playoffs. The Cardinals also just lost their fourth game in five weeks Sunday against the Chargers, who scored at the last second and converted a two-point attempt to win at the buzzer.

After the loss, Murray was asked about a pivotal fourth-down interception on a throw lofted to DeAndre Hopkins. In is answer, he seemed to take a veiled shot a Kingsbury, saying, "That wasn't for Hop actually. Schematically, we were kind of f***ed."

While discussing the latest drama surrounding the Cardinals on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" podcast, Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson -- who played with Murray in Arizona -- told co-host Bryant McFadden that the quarterback only cares about himself.

"Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray," Peterson said, responding to McFadden saying it doesn't seem like Murray cares about his head coach considering how he's been speaking about the team publicly. "That's just a matter of fact."

Those comments got back to Murray, who reacted to Peterson on social media. On top of denying the perception that he's selfish, Murray said that if Peterson really had a problem with him that he should call him directly instead of speaking about him on his podcast.

Peterson spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Cardinals and was teammates with Murray for his final two years in the desert. Murray arrived in Arizona in 2019 as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and Peterson departed the franchise after the 2020 season, inking a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. During their shared time with the Cardinals over those two seasons, the club was unable to get above .500 and was a combined 13-18-1 in the regular season.

While a two-season stint could be considered a short amount of time, Murray clearly didn't make the best impression on Peterson.