Patriots players and coaches still open to Antonio Brown reunion, but there's no timetable for NFL's decision
Owner Robert Kraft is ultimately the deciding factor, but players and coaches want Brown back
Former Patriots receiver Antonio Brown continues to train in hopes of a return this season, while the NFL determines any discipline from accusations of sexual assault made against him in a civil lawsuit. New England players and coaches would welcome him back, sources said.
Owner Robert Kraft, who released Brown after playing one game with the team, is the deciding factor, and has not shown an inclination to give the receiver another shot after his repeated missteps on social media in the aftermath of his release by the Patriots months ago. However, if Kraft were to reconsider, sources said Brown's teammates and coaches would support bringing him back, with Brown's chemistry with Tom Brady obvious from his initial practice with the team and Brown getting along well with all parties during his brief stint there.
There is no timetable for an NFL decision on Brown, and the league is notorious for taking its time in investigations of off-field impropriety. There is also nothing precluding an NFL team from signing Brown as a free agent. Brady was a big proponent of Brown's ability to lift the offense -- New England continues to be short at skill positions and unable to push the ball downfield -- and would be very open to a reunion with him, while Brown did not present any problems or issues for coaches in New England either, after major clashes with the staff in Pittsburgh and Oakland.
Despite barely practicing with the team, Brown caught four balls for 56 yards and a touchdown in his lone game, and his presence opened up the offense for others. Brown remains tied for third on the team in touchdown receptions, and the Patriots are running out of internal options to upgrade the roster before the playoffs. With Brady a free agent at the end of the season, and the Patriots chasing a seventh Lombardi Trophy, the will to win once more cannot be understated.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Jags staff bracing for sweeping changes
The Jaguars are 9-18 since reaching the AFC Championship game in 2017 and could be ready to...
-
Odds rising Cowboys lose Cooper, Jones
Cooper and Jones, along with quarterback Dak Prescott, are in the last year of their deals
-
Tannehill playing way into franchise tag
Tannehill has been producing at a top-five level at quarterback since taking over for Marcus...
-
Pryor arrested after being stabbed
A scary situation involving the former NFL player
-
Injuries: Kyler questionable, JuJu out
Here's every injury you need to know about heading into Week 13
-
Blough likely to get more Lions starts
The third-stringer is fresh off his first career start, a promising Thanksgiving outing vs....
-
Saints get revenge on Falcons in win
The Saints clinched the NFC South for the third year in a row with a win over the Falcons on...
-
Allen leads Bills to win over Cowboys
The Bills went into Dallas on Thanksgiving and thoroughly dominated the Cowboys in every facet...
-
Jets vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Raiders football game