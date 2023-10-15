New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is under the microscope entering this Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The third-year signal-caller has been benched in back-to-back losses, and NFL Media reports that Jones is on a "short leash" Sunday, with rookie Malik Cunningham tabbed as the new No. 2 after a promotion from the practice squad.

This despite journeyman backup Will Grier reportedly splitting practice reps with Jones and fellow reserve Bailey Zappe this week.

The 28-year-old Grier spent the last two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, and had a notable performance in the preseason finale against the Raiders, where he played even though he was informed he would not make the final 53-man roster. In the 31-16 win, Grier completed 29 of 35 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed 10 times for 53 yards and two more scores. Grier signed with the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad before the start of the regular season, but was signed to the Patriots' active roster in September.

Mac Jones NE • QB • #10 CMP% 62.5 YDs 1008 TD 5 INT 6 YD/Att 6 View Profile

Jones had a nice performance in the season opener vs. the Philadelphia Eagles with 316 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, but the former first-round pick has struggled as of late. He has completed under 60% of his passes over the last three games, has thrown for 150 passing yards or fewer in the last two games and zero passing touchdowns compared to four interceptions over the last two contests.

Jones is not the only problem in New England, but he will have to play better if he wants to keep his job.