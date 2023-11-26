New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reportedly told all his quarterbacks to "be ready to go," and did not publicly name a starter leading up to the Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants. Some were anticipating Belichick to make a quarterback change, but NFL Media reports Mac Jones will again start under center. However, Bailey Zappe could reportedly play as well.

The Patriots released quarterback Will Grier on Saturday, which likely meant Belichick's decision came down to Jones and Zappe. Both quarterbacks split reps in practice this week.

Jones has started all 10 games for the Patriots this season, winning just two of those contests. He has completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,031 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2023. Jones' yards per attempt, touchdown to interception ratio and passer rating have decreased every year since his rookie season.

Mac Jones NE • QB • #10 CMP% 65.4 YDs 2031 TD 10 INT 10 YD/Att 6.27 View Profile

Zappe, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Western Kentucky, has replaced Jones under center three separate times in 2023. In all, he has completed 10 of 25 passes for 104 yards and one interception this season. Zappe did start two games for an injured Jones in 2022, and won both contests -- a 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions, and 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Bailey Zappe NE • QB • #4 CMP% 40.0 YDs 104 TD 0 INT 1 YD/Att 4.16 View Profile

It appears Belichick could use somewhat of a two-quarterback system vs. New York. While Jones may get the start this Sunday, the future of the position is clearly up in the air.