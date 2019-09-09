Patriots reportedly add option year to Antonio Brown's contract for cap purposes, similar to a 2014 Pats deal

The New England Patriots haven't officially signed Antonio Brown yet, but terms of his contract are starting to leak. New England added another twist to the deal, giving Brown a $20 million option for 2020 (per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network). The deal gives the Patriots salary cap flexibility for this season since New England needed to create cap space after having $13,741,407 available entering the day.

New England reportedly signed Brown to a $15 million contract for the 2019 season, including a $9 million signing bonus. The deal is expected to be finalized Monday, as league transactions could not occur after 4 p.m. on Saturday, when Brown and the Patriots agreed to the deal (which is why he couldn't suit up for the Patriots Sunday).

The deal is similar to the Darrelle Revis contract from 2014. Revis signed a one-year deal with the Patriots that year worth up to $7 million, which included a base salary of $1.5 million and a promoted bonus of $5 million. That deal included a $20 million option with a $7.5 million base salary and a $12 million roster bonus payable April 1, 2015. The Patriots declined the option in order to save cap space.

The Brown deal could look eerily similar.

"I'll just tell you that the Patriots are obviously a very solid, strong organization," Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus said on ESPN Saturday night. "They do things the Patriots Way. They expect everyone to be accountable. They don't make any exceptions. I've discussed this with Antonio. And he wants to be a Patriot. He's prepared to go there, fit in, work hard, be like every other player on the team, do what's asked of him, do his job and make it work. He's honored with the opportunity and he's looking forward to taking advantage of it."

Brown has averaged 114 catches over the last six seasons, leading the NFL in receptions twice. He has totaled 9,145 yards and 67 touchdowns, averaging 13.3 yards per catch during that span. Those are elite numbers for any player at the wide receiver position and qualifications for Hall of Fame status when Brown's career is over.

Since 2013, Brown leads the entire NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. He is the only player in league history to catch at least 100 passes in a season six consecutive times.

The Patriots got arguably the best receiver this decade. To see Brown catching passes from Tom Brady appeared to be an afterthought just a week ago.