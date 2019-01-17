Patriots vs. Chiefs odds, line: 2019 AFC Championship Game picks, NFL playoff predictions by model on 16-6 roll

The last time we saw the New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs, the end result was a classic regular season game. The Patriots won 43-40 on a last-second field goal in Week 6, but that game was in New England. On Sunday in the NFL Playoffs, the rematch will take place in frigid Kansas City. Arrowhead Stadium will be rocking for the 6:40 p.m. ET kickoff of the 2019 AFC Championship Game, and the latest Kansas City weather forecast is calling for temperatures in the 20s with light southeast winds. Kansas City is favored by a field goal, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, is 55.5 in the latest Patriots vs. Chiefs odds. Check out the top Chiefs vs. Patriots picks from SportsLine's Projection Model before locking in your own AFC Championship Game predictions.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018-19, entering the championship round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-1 on all against the spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has crunched the numbers for Patriots vs. Chiefs (stream live on fuboTV) and simulated this epic battle 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning under, but It also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations, making it a must-back. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that Mahomes fared well in his first matchup with the Patriots in a hostile Gillette Stadium. After two first-half interceptions, he settled in brilliantly in the second half. He threw four touchdowns to help the Chiefs erase a 15-point halftime deficit and led his team to scores on five of six second-half drives, including finding wide receiver Tyreek Hill in open space for a 75-yard touchdown to tie the game at 40 with 3:03 remaining.

Brady and the Patriots were able to make sure that Mahomes didn't see the ball again on their ensuing drive by eating up the clock to set up the game-winning Stephen Gostkowski field goal. With the benefit of home-field advantage and the Chiefs' defense playing much better football in their last two games (16 points allowed), Mahomes won't be intimidated in the second-to-last game of the 2019 NFL Playoffs.

But just because the Chiefs are a dominant home team doesn't mean they'll cover the AFC Championship Game spread against the Patriots, who have outscored their past three opponents 103-43.

The model has taken into account how strongly the Patriots played against the Chargers in the divisional round. Though New England was favored in the game, the Patriots were a trendy pick to be upset after an up-and-down regular season.

Brady and Co. left no doubt that they were the superior team, jumping out to a commanding 38-7 lead before coasting to a 41-28 victory that was never in doubt. The AFC Championship Game marks the first postseason game since 2014 that New England has been listed as the underdog. And since that same year, the Patriots are 7-1 straight-up and 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games as an underdog.

Who wins Patriots vs. Chiefs? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Patriots spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons.