The New England Patriots will try to close in on a division title, while the Indianapolis Colts are fighting for a Wild-Card spot when the teams meet on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts (7-6) moved into the sixth spot in the AFC playoff picture despite being on a bye after the Bengals and Bills lost. The AFC South title is likely out of reach, but Indy has the NFL rushing leader in Jonathan Taylor and could make noise in the playoffs. The Patriots (9-4) have won the past eight meetings and come in on a seven-game win streak.

Patriots vs. Colts spread: Indianapolis -2.5

Patriots vs. Colts: 45 points

Patriots vs. Colts money line: New England +120, Indianapolis -140

NE: Patriots are 12-6-0 after having a week off since 2011

IND: Colts are 6-3-1 against the spread in their last 10 games off a bye week



Why the Colts can cover

The Colts are 8-5 against the spread this season and have been riding Taylor, who has rushed for 100 yards in seven of the past 10 games. Indy won all seven to rebound after starting the season 0-3. Taylor leads the league in rushing yards (1,348) and rushing TDs (16) and is averaging 5.7 yards per carry (3.7 after contact). He is also second on the team with 36 receptions.

The home team is 5-1 against the spread in the past six meetings, and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has a strong cache of weapons, led by big-play man receiver Michael Pittman. The second-year pro has 882 yards (13.2 per catch) and five TDs, while slot receiver Zach Pascal (35 catches) also helps move the chains. Tight end Jack Doyle (27 catches) and running back Nyheim Hines (32) are valuable safety valves. Indianapolis' defense leads the NFL in takeaways (29) and turnover margin (plus-13) and allows 21.8 points per game (ninth in NFL).

Why the Patriots can cover

New England has topped 30 points in nine consecutive matchups with the Colts and has covered the spread in all seven games on its win streak. The defense's only weakness appears to be against the run (19th in NFL), but it has allowed more than 100 yards once in the past five games. It has allowed one rushing TD while allowing just 7.2 points per game over those five games. Cornerback J.C. Jackson is second in the NFL with seven interceptions as the Patriots have forced 26 turnovers overall.

The Pats are 5-1 against the spread on the road this season. They can get after the quarterback, posting 32 sacks, led by Matthew Judon's 12.5. Fellow linebackers Kyle Van Noy (four sacks) and Don'ta Hightower (52 tackles) join Judon as the heart of the defense. Wentz has a history of making mistakes under pressure, and the Pats have 13 sacks in the past four games. Jones completes more than 70 percent of his passes with 2,869 yards, 16 TDs and eight interceptions.

