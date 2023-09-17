The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will meet on Sunday Night Football, with a number of their players coming off standout performances. Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa are two of three quarterbacks who had three touchdown passes in Week 1. The latest Dolphins vs. Patriots NFL props have the passing touchdowns bar at 1.5 for both quarterbacks in what could be a shootout at Gillette Stadium.

Other enticing NFL player props involve receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and the number of receptions they'll have, as well as rushing yards for Rhamondre Stevenson. The Patriots' running back has never rushed for more than 42 yards in four games versus Miami and his rushing yards total is 50.5 in the latest NFL props. Is this an easy under to back? Before betting any NFL props for Sunday Night Football in Week 2, you need to see the Patriots vs. Dolphins NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Top NFL player prop bets for Patriots vs. Dolphins

After analyzing Dolphins vs. Patriots and examining the dozens of player prop markets, SportsLine AI says Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill goes over 84.5 receiving yards. Hill is coming off an 11-catch, 215-yard, two-touchdown opener against the Chargers. His 215 receiving yards were the third-most in a Week 1 game in NFL history. He had over 84.5 yards in the second quarter alone of that contest, which came against one of the league's best pass defenses in 2022. Just six teams allowed fewer passing yards than Los Angeles last year, while New England ranked 16th in passing yards allowed.

Hill had 94 receiving yards versus the Patriots last season in the game in which Tagovailoa also played, as the two have a synergy that isn't there when others are under center for Miami. For his career, Hill has averaged nearly 92 receiving yards over six regular-season games against the Patriots. Hill could have half of his yardage from Week 1 and still eclipse 84.5 yards, but SportsLine's AI forecasts another stellar performance from the seven-time Pro Bowler. It has Hill topping that bar with ease as it projects him to finish with a colossal 153.9 receiving yards on Sunday Night Football. See more NFL props here.

