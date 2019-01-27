Patriots vs. Rams odds, line: 2019 Super Bowl picks, NFL playoff predictions from advanced model on 16-6 roll

Tom Brady will play in his ninth Super Bowl when the New England Patriots battle the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, and the entire world will be tuned into the festivities, which also feature Gladys Knight singing the National Anthem and Maroon 5 performing at halftime. Oddsmakers originally opened the Super Bowl spread as a pick'em, only to see a rush of early money being thrown on the Patriots. The lines have adjusted and the latest Patriots vs. Rams odds have New England favored by 2.5 points, while the over-under for total points scored is 56.5. Jared Goff vs. Tom Brady and Sean McVay vs. Bill Belichick are just a couple of the Super Bowl 2019 storylines everybody is talking about, so before locking in any Patriots vs. Rams picks of your own, check out the Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's Projection Model.

The model knows Brady has the Patriots' offense firing on all cylinders entering the 2019 Super Bowl. The Patriots are averaging over 38 points in their last three games and have been lethal in the red zone. In fact, New England has found the end zone on 76 percent of its red zone trips during that span.

The Patriots' offensive efficiency can be directly attributed to the emergence of their running game. Rookie running back Sony Michel has racked up 242 yards and five touchdowns in two postseason games and will be eager to face the Rams' run defense, which gave up a league-worst 5.1 yards per carry in the regular season. Rex Bulkhead has also been a dynamic playmaker out of the backfield in the postseason, recording three touchdowns in his last two games.

But just because New England is running the ball extremely well doesn't mean it will cover the Super Bowl spread against a young Los Angeles team that just became the first visiting team to win a playoff game in New Orleans in the Sean Payton/Drew Brees era.

The Rams feature big-time playmakers on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Rams are loaded with a plethora of young playmakers. Jared Goff has made tremendous strides in just his second full season as the starter, throwing for over 4,600 yards and 32 touchdowns in the regular season. Los Angeles' backfield also features a two-headed monster with Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson. And on the outside, the Rams have two 1,000-plus-yard receivers in Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods.

On defense, the Rams are led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who led the league with 20.5 sacks during the regular season. Los Angeles' rush defense struggled at times during the regular season, allowing 5.1 yards per carry, which ranked dead last in the NFL. However, the Rams have flipped the switch and have been suffocating opposing running backs in the postseason. In fact, they've held Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram to just 93 rushing yards combined. If the Rams can wreak havoc against the Patriots run game again on Super Bowl Sunday, it'll go a long way in the Rams covering the spread and possibly pulling off the small upset.

