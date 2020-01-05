Patriots vs. Titans odds, line: NFL picks, top Wild Card Round predictions from simulation on 96-65 run

The Tennessee Titans hope to end their lengthy playoff slump when they visit the New England Patriots on Saturday night for an AFC Wild-Card showdown. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Tennessee (9-7) has won just one of its last five postseason contests and three of 10 since defeating Jacksonville in the 1999 AFC Championship Game. The franchise has lost two of its three playoff meetings with the Patriots, including both against Tom Brady.

New England (12-4) is beginning the quest for its fourth Super Bowl championship in six campaigns. The Patriots have won 12 of their last 14 playoff contests and knocked off the Titans 35-14 in the 2017 Divisional round. New England is a 4.5-point favorite in the Patriots vs. Titans odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5.

Patriots vs. Titans spread: Patriots -4.5

Patriots vs. Titans over-under: 44.5 points

Patriots vs. Titans money line: Titans +183, Patriots -226

Titans +183, Patriots -226 TEN: Titans are 5-3 on the road

NE: Patriots have a plus-195 point differential

The model has considered that the Patriots are gunning for their fourth straight Super Bowl appearance, last accomplished by the Buffalo Bills from 1990 to 1993. New England has been the NFL's best over the past 20 years under coach Bill Belichick, who has compiled a 267-93 (.742) record, including 30-10 in the postseason.

Offensively, the Patriots' top target is wide receiver Julian Edelman, who has 100 receptions for 1,117 yards (11.2 average) and six touchdowns. He has 13 plays of 20 yards or more, and in three career games against the Titans, Edelman has 16 receptions for 154 yards, a 9.6 average. New England is also 6-2 against the spread in its last eight playoff home games.

But just because New England has experienced plenty of success the past two decades does not guarantee it will cover the Patriots vs. Titans spread on Saturday in the NFL Playoffs 2020.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December, has thrown 16 touchdown passes and only two interceptions over his last seven games. He has made at least two scoring tosses in each of those contests, the second-longest such streak in franchise history (Marcus Mariota - eight straight in 2016), while Derrick Henry (16) joined Earl Campbell (19 in 1979) and LenDale White (15 in 2008) as the only players to rush for at least 15 TDs in a season for the organization.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown has recorded a touchdown (one rushing) in four straight games, becoming the franchise's first rookie to accomplish the feat since Chris Sanders had a five-game streak in 1995. On the other side of the ball, safety Kevin Byard made a team-high five interceptions in 2019 for a league-best 17 over the last three seasons and defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (five) finished with at least five sacks for the seventh consecutive campaign.

