Baker Mayfield is running out of suitors to play quarterback for in 2022, at least on the trade market. The Seattle Seahawks dismissed any notion of acquiring Mayfield via trade, as head coach Pete Carroll was honest about the possibility of getting him.

"I'm not saying anything you didn't think I was going to say, but fortunately that's always been the way we've operated, and it fits again," Carroll said, via Sports Radio 93.3 KJR-FM in Seattle Thursday. "So we're looking. (But) I don't see us making a trade for anybody at all. I don't see that happening."

Carroll didn't shut down the idea of Seattle signing Mayfield if he were to be released by the Cleveland Browns, but Cleveland is currently unwilling to release him. Releasing Mayfield doesn't do Cleveland any good in terms of saving cap space, as they'll still owe Mayfield $18.58 million for 2022.

Basically the Browns want someone else to pay Mayfield's salary. Teams seem unwilling to do that at the moment. If Mayfield is released, Seattle may revisit the possibility of adding Mayfield to the quarterback room.

"We're certainly going to continue to be open to chances to help our club, and meanwhile we're just going to be battling and competing our tails off," Carroll said. "There's always possibilities, so we keep open to that."

Mayfield took a step back with the Browns this past season as he battled a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder throughout the year. He ended up missing one game with the injury and another game with a knee strain. Mayfield had surgery on the torn labrum in January, ending his season once the Browns were officially eliminated from the playoffs.

He completed 60.5% of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions (83.1 passer rating) last season. Of 32 qualified quarterbacks, Mayfield finished 27th in completion percentage, 22nd in touchdown passes, 17th in yards per attempt (7.2), and 27th in quarterback rating.

Mayfield would certainly make the Seahawks better at quarterback, as he'd be the front-runner in a competition with Drew Lock and Geno Smith for the starting job. If he's released, the Seahawks may be ready to pounce for his services.