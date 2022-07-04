Philip Rivers had a career with the Los Angeles Chargers worthy of the Hall of Fame (should the Hall give him a call in a few years time). All that was missing from his excellent career in Los Angeles was a Super Bowl championship, a prize he hopes Justin Herbert can deliver for the franchise.

Herbert ended up becoming the heir apparent to Rivers after he spent 16 seasons with the Chargers. Rivers wants Herbert to accomplish even more with the franchise.

"I pull like crazy for the Chargers and I pull for Justin Herbert in particular, just because I think it's awesome that I was able to be there for 16 years. Hopefully he can be there for another 16," Rivers said, via Crain & Company. "I always thought it was cool you look at the Packers, you can say, 'Who's been their quarterback the last 40 years? Favre and Rodgers.' You don't want it to go the Browns' version, with 30 starters in the last 25 years.

"With Herbert, it was time for me to be done there, and then they nailed that pick."

Herbert is off to the greatest start for any quarterback in NFL history, rewriting the NFL record books after just two seasons in the league. Herbert has the most completions (839) and passing yards (9,350) through the first two seasons of a career in league history, while also being the first quarterback to throw 30-plus touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons.

Herbert's 2021 season was one of the best for a second-year quarterback in NFL history. He completed 65.9% of his passes for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdowns to 15 interceptions for a 97.9 passer rating -- becoming just the third player to throw for at least 5,000 yards in a season in one of his first two years (Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino are the others).

Rivers ended his 17-year career with 63,440 passing yards, currently sixth in NFL history. He threw for 421 touchdowns (also sixth), while leading the league in completion percentage once (2013), passing yards once (2010), passing touchdowns and quarterback rating once (2008), and yards per attempt three times (2008-2010). He was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times and went 134-106 in 240 starts, which is tied for the third-longest streak by a player in NFL history (second-longest by a quarterback).

Chargers fans will certainly take another decade-plus of success with Herbert, oping for a Super Bowl victory in the process.