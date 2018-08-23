Pick Six Podcast: Are the Cleveland Browns becoming America's New Team? (Maybe!)
Marc Sessler of NFL.com joins Will Brinson to break down the 2018 season
It's hard not to fall in love with the Cleveland Browns. Call it "Hard Knocks Stockholm Syndrome" or something, but the Browns are a fun team -- Baker Mayfield is enjoyable, Jarvis Landry is blossoming on his own, BROGAN ROBACK is a real thing. Should we be buying the hype on Cleveland?
Are they America's new sweethearts and the most enjoyable team in the NFL? To break it down, Marc Sessler of NFL.com (a great follow on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL) and the Around the NFL Podcast (one of the best NFL pods out there, I would recommend subscribing) as well as a long-suffering Browns fan, joined me to break it down.
We also take a journey around the NFL to discuss what under-the-radar NFC team might be a secret problem for the rest of the conference (we actually agree, so this team is probably in trouble) and then debate who could topple the Patriots in the AFC East (spoiler: no one).
Plus, there's a discussion of ghosting Twitter (!) and Justin Verlander's diet (?). It's a fun-filled episode you shouldn't miss -- listen to the full show below and make sure and Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Incognito wanted to cut dad's head off
The former Bills offensive lineman wanted to procure his father's head in order to research...
-
TNF: Eagles vs. Browns odds, picks, bets
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of the defending Super Bowl champs
-
NFL DFS, Aug 23: Best DraftKings picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
StubHub data: Jaguars, London popular
The Eagles and Jaguars playing in London are one of the top games in the 2018 NFL season
-
Miami's Richards has superstar potential
Receiver Ahmmon Richards, edge-rusher Joe Jackson, and safety Jaquan Johnson will lead Miami...
-
Bold prediction: Saints will win NFC
The Saints have the best chance to emerge out of a very crowded NFC field