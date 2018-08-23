Pick Six Podcast: Are the Cleveland Browns becoming America's New Team? (Maybe!)

It's hard not to fall in love with the Cleveland Browns. Call it "Hard Knocks Stockholm Syndrome" or something, but the Browns are a fun team -- Baker Mayfield is enjoyable, Jarvis Landry is blossoming on his own, BROGAN ROBACK is a real thing. Should we be buying the hype on Cleveland?

Are they America's new sweethearts and the most enjoyable team in the NFL? To break it down, Marc Sessler of NFL.com (a great follow on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL) and the Around the NFL Podcast (one of the best NFL pods out there, I would recommend subscribing) as well as a long-suffering Browns fan, joined me to break it down.

We also take a journey around the NFL to discuss what under-the-radar NFC team might be a secret problem for the rest of the conference (we actually agree, so this team is probably in trouble) and then debate who could topple the Patriots in the AFC East (spoiler: no one).

Plus, there's a discussion of ghosting Twitter (!) and Justin Verlander's diet (?). It's a fun-filled episode you shouldn't miss -- listen to the full show below and make sure and Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.