Quincy Enunwa latest Jets player to voice displeasure with team after being fined for missing treatment

The New York Jets have faced several issues with injured players throughout the season. Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa is the latest to challenge the franchise regarding the Jets injury policy. In a Twitter thread posted Thursday night, Enunwa voiced his displeasure over being fined for missing treatment for two days. Enunwa has been on injured reserve since September with a neck injury, was hit with a $27,900 fine.

Here was Enunya's Twitter thread on the fine:

"I missed those two days, because I took my VETERAN wife out for Veterans Day lunch and because I had to handle an emergency in my house. I let the team know this after the fact, and yes, I should have told them beforehand, but I feel like this was excessive.

"I'm on IR trying to get back to play so I never thought that they'd be worried about me missing, but obviously I was wrong. The biggest reason it hurts is that I'm on IR for the second time in my career and the doctor told me I have a 50/50 chance of coming back to play. I shouldn't even HAVE to be in that building being reminded everyday of what I can't do.

"This s--- feels like punishment already and then they FINE me the max. And then want me to continue to do my rehab there and IF I get healthy they want me to then play for them after."

Enunwa is one of the longest-tenured Jets players on the roster, so the fine was taken as a personal insult to him. He's not the only Jets player to have an injury grievance with the team this year. The Jets released guard Kelechi Osemele last month after he considered taking action against the Jets' team doctor, alleging a violation of state medical board regulations. Osemele had surgery on his shoulder, an injury he had since September, without approval from the team. The Jets believed Osemele could have played through the injury even though Osemele said that he has visited three different doctors and that each of them, which included the Jets' team doctor, said he needed surgery.

The Jets previously fined Osemele and he filed a grievance against the team in response after learning that the Jets intended to fine him a game check for each week he missed practice. The Jets decided to cut bait with Osemele shortly after.

Enunwa could experience the same fate as Osemele based on the Jets track record this year, but the Jets may give him the benefit of the doubt because of his tenure with the team. Regardless of what happens To Enunya, this is a bad look for the Jets.