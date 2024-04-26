The Detroit Lions traded up with the Dallas Cowboys to acquire the No. 24 overall pick, which they used to select former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold. Detroit was in the market for a defensive back, especially after the release of Cam Sutton, and they came away with the player who may be the best cornerback in the entire class.

In a secondary that had veterans like Eli Ricks, Brian Branch and others, there was a freshman in Terrion Arnold. The Alabama cornerback made seven starts and was named to the conference's Freshman All-SEC Team. Starting opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry, Arnold made a name for himself this season, catapulting himself into the elite tier of prospects.

In his final season with the Crimson Tide, he registered 63 tackles, 12 pass breakups, 6.5 tackles for a loss, 1 sack and 5 interceptions en route to being named a first-team All-SEC selection.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Arnold, including his scouting report, prospect ranking, pro comparison, combine results, college and high school accolades and overall NFL outlook.

NFL Draft grade: B

"The Lions needed some corner help, so it makes sense to make a move to get one. Arnold gives them another Alabama secondary player to go with Brian Branch, another player with versatility." -- Pete Prisco

Terrion Arnold NFL Draft prospect profile

Age: 21

21 Height: 6-foot



6-foot Weight: 189 pounds



189 pounds Arm length: 31 5/8"

Position: No. 2 CB | Overall: No. 13 | Rating: 92.43 (All-Pro)

NFL comparison

NFL combine results

40-yard dash : 4.5 seconds



: 4.5 seconds Broad jump : 9-foot-3



: 9-foot-3 Vertical jump: 33"

Scouting report

Terrion Arnold is a boundary cornerback with good size. He has average top-end speed but has little difficulty carrying routes up the boundary. Arnold gets a bit loose in routes transitioning across the field and can do a better job of breaking his feet down in space to make a form tackle. He is a high-energy cornerback who will occasionally lose patience and grab the receiver during routes. Over the past two years, Arnold has tremendous ball production. He is not afraid to play downhill in run support and jam at the line of scrimmage.

Accolades

2023: First-team All-American (AP)

2023: 5 INT (T-most in SEC)

Strengths

Not afraid to be physical, jam receivers at the line of scrimmage

Versatility to play on the boundary or in the slot

Willing to play downhill in run support

Good size for the position

Great ball production over the past two years



Weaknesses