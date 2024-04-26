The Jacksonville Jaguars hope they have found their Calvin Ridley replacement at No. 23 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, as they selected former LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Throughout the pre-draft process, Thomas has been slotted in the tier just below the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze. That said, don't mistake that for the LSU product being a slouch. He's far from it. The 21-year-old is coming off a second-team All-SEC season where he led FBS with 17 receiving touchdowns.

Thomas proved to be a valuable outlet for Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, as he tacked on 68 receptions and 1,177 receiving yards during his breakout senior season. Out of the gate, he'll be a solid deep threat within an NFL offense with the potential to develop into a possible WR1.

Here's what the Jaguars are getting in Thomas, including his scouting report, pro comparison, career accolades, fantasy fit and overall NFL outlook.

"This is a heck of a move for a team that needs another young weapon. He can fly and his best football is in front of him. Watch out for their offense in 2024." -- Pete Prisco

Brian Thomas Jr. NFL Draft prospect profile

Age as of Week 1: 21 years old

21 years old Height: 6-foot-2 7/8 inches

6-foot-2 7/8 inches Weight: 209 pounds



Comparable body type: Tee Higgins

Position: No. 4 WR | Overall: No. 17 | Rating: 91.87 (All-Pro)

NFL comparison: A combination of players

As a prospect, Thomas has a lot in common with Denzel Mims and Josh Doctson when they came out -- they're all tall receivers with good speed but unfinished products. Mims and Doctson didn't pan out. But players with size and speed like Jordy Nelson, Javon Walker and D.J. Chark each came into the league with speed as their primary strength and managed to have solid-to-good careers; obviously Nelson fared much better than Walker and Chark. Thomas has a ways to go to match Nelson, but that upside is there. As for downside, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for him to have the career trajectory of Chark, another LSU receiver with height and speed but never added on to his game.

Scouting report

Brian Thomas Jr. is a tall, decently sculpted perimeter wideout with plus ball-tracking capabilities. He's not super explosive, but he can win off the line to the inside or outside or with physicality. Some wiggle to his game, which also pops after the catch. Surprising agility for a taller WR. Deceptive long speed, and his build-up speed surprises DBs. He has some high-point ability and will find the ball over his shoulder/in-traffic with good regularity. He shows flashes dipping past DBs in his route. Nothing about his game stands out more than the rest; he's just a solid all-around WR prospect with a relatively polished game and fair amount of upside due to his age.

Accolades

2023: Third-team All-American (AP)

2023: Led FBS with 17 rec TD last season (T-5th most in SEC history)

Strengths

Complete game, rock-solid in every element of playing WR

Tracks the football downfield with ease

Plus cutting skills after the catch for a taller WR

Weaknesses

Not incredibly explosive

Sometimes, physicality disrupts him

Not a contact-balance type after the catch

NFL combine results

40-yard dash: 4.33 seconds

4.33 seconds Bench press: 11 reps

11 reps Vertical jump: 38.5 inches

38.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, 6 inches

College stats breakdown



Games Targets Receptions Receiving yards Yards per catch Total TD 2023 13 87 68 1117 17.3 17 2023 vs. top-25 teams 4 28 22 368 16.7 5 Career 38 176 127 1897 14.9 24

