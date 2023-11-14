It didn't take long for Jack Jones to land with a new club in the NFL. A day after the New England Patriots waived the second-year cornerback, he was claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders, according to CBS Sports HQ Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

The Raiders have been a landing spot for several ex-Patriots in recent years, but there was a school of thought that this pipeline would dry up in the aftermath of Las Vegas firing both head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, who both came from Foxborough. While that will likely be the case in general, Jones does look to be the exception because of his relationship with interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

This arrival is a reunion for the two as Pierce coached Jones in high school at Long Beach Poly and in college at Arizona State, so there is plenty of familiarity with this new regime and the young corner.

Given that relationship, this should be looked at as an ideal landing spot for Jones, who had a turbulent tenure with the Patriots that ultimately led to his release. He was suspended by the team at the end of last year and then was arrested at Logan International Airport this summer under gun charges, which were later dropped. Those off-the-field issues coupled with his decreased playing time in recent weeks (10 defensive snaps in Week 10), led to the Patriots cutting his stint with the team short.

Jones was a fourth-round pick by New England in 2022 out of Arizona State and had flashed the potential of being a starting outside corner in Bill Belichick's secondary. Those off-the-field issues seemed to prevent from Jones hitting that ceiling, but a reunion with Pierce could, in theory, set him on a more productive track in the NFL.

In 18 career games, Jones posted 42 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions.