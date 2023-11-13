The New England Patriots are back in the United States after falling to the Colts in Germany on Sunday which dropped them to 2-8 on the year. Given that the team is now in their bye for Week 11, significant roster moves -- particularly at quarterback -- are expected to come down throughout the break. Well, the first shoe in that regard has dropped, but it's on the defensive side of the ball. The Patriots have waived cornerback Jack Jones, his agent J. Tooson confirmed to NFL Media.

"Certainly want to thank the Patriot Organization for drafting Jack," Tooson said in a statement. "Jack is an immense talent and looks forward to making an immediate contribution on his next team as soon as Sunday."

Jones was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by New England out of Arizona State. Over the course of his tenure, the 25-year-old had flashed promise of being a starting caliber corner within Bill Belichick's secondary. However, off-the-field issues proved to make his short stint with the franchise turbulent.

During his rookie season, Jones was suspended by the Patriots while he was on injured reserve for reportedly being late to a rehab session. This past summer, Jones was arrested at Logan International Airport on gun charges, which were later dropped after the corner agreed to a settlement with the Suffolk County District Attorney that included one year of pretrial probation. The second-year player's off-field issues also go back to his collegiate days when he was arrested and pled guilty to commercial burglary in 2018 for breaking into a Panda Express in Santa Paula, California.

More recently, Jones was benched for the start of New England's Week 9 loss to the Commanders reportedly due to performance issues. In the Patriots' Week 10 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday, Jones played 10 defensive snaps.

In 18 career games for New England, Jones totaled 42 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions.