The Las Vegas Raiders are attempting to change the trajectory of their franchise, as they fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler early Wednesday morning. These weren't the only moves Vegas made, as the Raiders have also fired offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, per Sports Illustrated.
Lombardi's offense ranks 31st in yards of total offense per game through eight weeks (268.3), and 30th in points scored per game (15.8). In the 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions Monday night, the Raiders recorded just 157 yards of total offense compared to Detroit's 486. Free-agent addition quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is averaging career-lows in yards per attempt (7.2), passer rating (78.1) and TD-INT ratio (0.78), and leads the league in interceptions with nine despite playing in just six games.
Lombardi was in Year 2 as the Raiders' offensive coordinator. Previously, he served as an assistant for the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets, an assistant quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots and the wide receivers coach in New England as well.
The Raiders tabbed former linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as their interim head coach. As for who could replace Lombardi, NFL Media reports to keep an eye on current Raiders passing game coordinator Scott Turner, who previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders.