The Las Vegas Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, but that does not mean they are done bringing in quarterbacks ahead of 2023. Head coach Josh McDaniels addressed the team's draft plans, saying it is not ruling anything out when it comes to a quarterback.

As it stands right now, the Raiders have the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. McDaniels said the focus is on bringing the best players available to Las Vegas, regardless of what position they play.

"I think we would take the best player," McDaniels said (via NFL.com). "We've kind of said that since we came here. I think we think that's the right way to go. [General manager Dave Ziegler] and I both believe in that: Take the best football player. It always makes your football team better."

The draft is scheduled to begin on April 27, and what the Raiders do will depend on whom the teams in front of them pick. McDaniels did not rule out adding a quarterback in free agency, either.

"I'd say there's a chance we're going to end up adding to the quarterback room in free agency here, continuing to move forward, and then also we're looking at every guy in the draft, too," McDaniels said. "So we're doing our work. We're doing our due diligence. We'll see how the board falls."

The team will count on Garoppolo to improve on a 6-11 record last season, but McDaniels is also aware it needs backups for the 31-year-old who is coming off a season-ending injury.

"We only have one quarterback under contract, plus Chase Garbers, who's the rookie free agent last year," McDaniels said. "So there [are] only two of them total."

McDaniels and Garoppolo worked together with the New England Patriots, and the head coach gave high praise to his newest QB.

"I think [Garoppolo has] had a lot of important experience," McDaniels said. "He's played in a lot of big games, he's won, he's a winner, and he's been a great leader."

Garoppolo was 2-0 as a starter with the Patriots and was 38-17 in starts in his six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He made one Super Bowl experience as a starter, losing the game, but still has experience playing in such a big game that few quarterbacks get.

"I got to see that just a little bit in New England when I was with him, but I definitely have seen it from afar when he was in San Francisco," McDaniels said. "Really proud of what he's done when he left us and went to Kyle [Shanahan] and John [Lynch] in San Francisco. Really a competitive guy. He's a guy that brings the team together. Really good leader, exceptional in that regard. Looking forward to his impact on our team."

This offseason, former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints, leaving the starting role open. Garoppolo signed a three-year deal worth $72.75 million ($33.75 million fully guaranteed).