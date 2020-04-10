Raiders' Las Vegas stadium construction continues despite workers getting coronavirus
Construction work is considered an essential business in Nevada
Work on Allegiant Stadium, the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders has continued to maintain its schedule and budget even though two on-site workers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from ESPN. A second worker from construction firm Mortenson-McCarthy tested positive for the respiratory disease on Wedneday.
The company claims that social distancing protocol on the construction site prevented that employee from being in close contact with other workers. Another worker tested positive for the disease back in March. Mortenson-McCarthy cited "heightened concern" for employee safety, volume of labor and timing of shipments in light of this news.
The stadium, which is expected to cost $1.97 billion -- $750 million of which is supposed to come from public investment via hotel tax revenue and proceeds from bonds issued by Clark County on behalf of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority -- and has an expected completion date of July 31, with its first event is scheduled for Aug. 16.
While Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered all non-essential businesses to close, he declared that construction work counted as an essential business, allowing Mortenson-McCarthy to have its workers build this 10-figure stadium during a global pandemic.
