The Las Vegas Raiders are parting ways with one of their top wideouts, as the team announced it is releasing wide receiver Tyrell Williams at the start of the new league year in March. Williams missed the entire 2020 season because of a torn labrum, but should be healthy in 2-3 weeks, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Ian Rapoport reports that $11.5 million in salary will come off the books for the Raiders.

Williams signed a four-year, $44.3 million deal with the Raiders heading into the 2019 season, and he immediately stepped in as one of Derek Carr's top targets. In 14 games played, Williams caught 42 passes for 651 yards and six touchdowns. Despite a nagging foot injury, he led all Raiders wide receivers in yards and led the team in receiving touchdowns. Coming into 2020, Williams was supposed to be one of the leaders of this new-look wide receiving corps, but he tore his labrum and was forced to miss the entire season.

The Western Oregon product went undrafted in 2015, but got a chance with the Los Angeles Chargers and worked his way up from practice squad to starter. His best season came back in 2016, when Williams caught 69 passes for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns.

With Williams now healthy, he should receive interest on the open market. He is set to turn 29 this week, and has enticing size at 6-foot-4. While injuries have derailed his career as of late, Williams has shown off the ability to make explosive plays and find the end zone.