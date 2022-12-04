An AFC West rivalry will be reborn when Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams are coming off victories, with the Chargers squeaking past the Cardinals in Arizona and the Raiders pulling off a 40-34 overtime victory against the Seahawks. L.A. won the season-opener against Vegas, 24-19, and at this point of the season, this matchup promises to be an explosive one. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Raiders are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Raiders vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 49.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more.

How to watch Chargers vs. Raiders

Raiders vs. Chargers date: Sunday, Dec. 4

Raiders vs. Chargers time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Chargers TV channel: CBS

Raiders vs. Chargers streaming: Paramount+

Week 13 NFL picks for Chargers vs. Raiders

Before tuning into Sunday's Raiders vs. Chargers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-110 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Raiders vs. Chargers, the model is picking Las Vegas to cover the spread. The model mirrors what many betting experts are predicting: This game could be a shootout and come down to the wire. The Raiders' offense has exploded with Jacobs and Davante Adams leading the way, while their defense continues to struggle.

The Chargers are dealing with a similar formula after being plagued with so many injuries through the first half of the season. Both teams are rounding into form at the same time, which should make for an entertaining back-and-forth on Sunday.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS