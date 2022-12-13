The Los Angeles Rams won't have a quarterback rotation this week, as head coach Sean McVay is set to give Baker Mayfield the start for Monday's showdown against the Green Bay Packers. The decision was an easy one for McVay, as he revealed John Wolford is "likely out" this week, setting Mayfield up to start.

Mayfield went 22 of 35 for 230 yards with a touchdown in the Thursday's win, leading the Rams to a comeback victory after trailing, 16-3, with 12:19 left in the fourth quarter. Mayfield went 5 of 7 for 80 yards and a touchdown on the game-winning touchdown drive. He took the Rams 98 yards and led Los Angeles to a victory via a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left.

Not bad for a player who was with the organization for just over 48 hours.

"I think it'll be good to be able to just kind of take a deep breath, and you give the coaches a little bit of time," McVay said about Mayfield last Friday. "We'll kind of get him just more acclimated and familiar with just some of the different things that we can continue to expand on from the other night. But it'll just be kind of a day at a time for us right now, and (I'm) glad that Baker's here with us."

With no first-round pick for 2023, losing doesn't necessarily help the Rams, so it makes sense to give Mayfield all the reps he can for the remainder of the year. Mayfield isn't just trying out to stay in a Rams uniform, but the potential of starting somewhere in 2023.

"There's a lot to get fixed, that's for sure," Mayfield said last week. "That's another thing, throughout my career so far, there's been a lot of ups and downs, so this is one that I'm going to enjoy right now, but there's a lot of things to get ironed out and learn from, a lot of improvements to be made. Going into that and having to score two touchdowns late in the fourth, we'd like to have more success early and put ourselves in a better position to win. But we're going to be able to build on that.

"I'm just looking to be the best version of me possible. Learn and improve in the system, trying to take away from a great group of guys that have had a lot of success. Obviously, you know, the injuries are tough, but just trying to learn from everybody here. Take in as much as I can and let the pieces fall where they may. I can't control the future. I know I have the next four games here. I'm trying to build on that and just be the best version of me and improve."