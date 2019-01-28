Rams defensive back rips Patriots for 'arrogance,' says age has taken its toll on Tom Brady

There are a lot of people out there who hate the New England Patriots, but there's a good chance that no one hates them more than Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman, and yes, that's the same Nickell Robey-Coleman who basically became a household name last week when he bulldozed over Saints wide receiver Tommy LeeLewis on a play that ended with arguably the worst pass interference no-call in NFL history.

Although Saints fans have yet to move on from their team's loss in the NFC title game, Robey-Coleman has already moved on and he's now turned all of his focus to the Patriots, a team that he apparently loathes. During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Robey-Coleman tried to explain why he hates the Patriots so much, and let's just say, it mostly has to do with the fact that he started his career with the Bills.

"I've got Buffalo blood running through my veins, so you know I hate these guys," Robey-Coleman said. "I naturally hate them. I never liked New England."

In the interview, the Rams defensive back mentioned that he hates the Patriots' "arrogance" and that they do "assh---" things like go for it on fourth down when they're ahead by a lot in the fourth quarter.

"S--t like that. Little s--t to look down upon a team," Robey-Coleman said. "Little assh--- stuff like that. That's what makes you not like New England."

If you're scoring at home, that officially makes two fan bases (Patriots and Saints) that probably don't care for Robey-Coleman very much anymore. At the rate he's going, half the fan bases in the NFL will probably end up disliking him by the end of next season.

Although you rarely see someone give such an unfiltered interview in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, Robey-Coleman had no issue sharing his honest thoughts about everything, including the decline of Tom Brady. During the interview, the Rams defensive back was asked if he thought Brady was getting worse with age.

"Yes. Yes. Age has definitely taken a toll," Robey-Coleman said. "For him to still be doing it, that's a great compliment for him. But I think that he's definitely not the same quarterback he was. Movement. Speed. Velocity. Arm strength."

Of course, Robey-Coleman was also quick to point out that Brady can definitely still play.

"He still can sling it, but he's not slinging it as much," Robey-Coleman said. "Whatever he was doing -- because of his age and all that -- he's not doing as much of that anymore. He's still doing the same things; he's just not doing as much of it. And sometimes, it's not the sharpest. But it still gets done."

If Robey-Coleman accomplished one thing in this interview, it's that he has now given the Patriots plenty of bulletin board material. As a matter of fact, Bill Belichick probably bought more bulletin boards just so he could post this story all over the Patriots locker room. Classic Belichick.

If you want to see how Robey-Coleman does against Brady on Sunday, make sure to bookmark this link so you can stream Super Bowl LIII for free here on CBSSports.com.