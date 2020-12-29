All signs point to the Los Angeles Rams entering their critical Week 17 rematch with the Arizona Cardinals -- and perhaps the playoffs -- without starting quarterback Jared Goff, who will be recovering from surgery for a broken and dislocated thumb. If everything goes according to plan, however, they'll have at least one reinforcement at the position starting Sunday. As ESPN reports, coach Sean McVay has revealed that the Rams intend to re-sign backup Blake Bortles as an emergency option behind fill-in starter John Wolford.

Bortles, who has essentially been with the Denver Broncos since late September, is free to join the Rams' active roster since he's only on Denver's practice squad. The latter spent all of 2019 as Goff's backup, appearing in three games as relief.

While the Rams have already named Wolford their Week 17 starter, the former undrafted Wake Forest product has yet to throw a single NFL pass. Bortles, on the other hand, is also familiar with McVay's system and boasts 73 games of starting experience thanks to his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the event Goff is forced to miss an extended amount of time, including potential playoff matchups, it's conceivable that McVay could ultimately turn to Bortles as a spot starter. The only other QB available to the Rams entering Week 17 is practice-squad rookie Bryce Perkins.