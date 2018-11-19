Rams vs. Chiefs odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 10-0 roll

In perhaps the most-anticipated game of the NFL regular season, a potential Super Bowl preview takes place on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET when the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams meet at LA Memorial Coliseum. Both division-leading clubs are among the odds-on favorites to win the 2019 Super Bowl, with the Rams listed at 3-1 and the Chiefs close behind at 5-1. The marquee matchup in Week 11 was supposed to take place in Mexico City, but concerns over poor field conditions at Estadio Azteca has moved Chiefs vs. Rams to Southern California. LA is a three-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is a historic 63 in the latest Rams vs. Chiefs odds. Before you make any Rams vs. Chiefs picks, be sure to check out what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

In a straight-up, pick'em format, the proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017, performing better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 11 on a blistering 10-0 run. For the season, it is now 24-9 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 72-43. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model is 98-48 this season, again ranking in the top 15 for NFLPickWatch.com. It's 8-3 straight-up on Monday Night Football this season, and anybody who has been following it is way, way up.

Now, it has simulated Chiefs vs. Rams 10,000 times, and while we can tell you it's leaning Over, it's also produced a strong point-spread selection that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows Kansas City is led by breakout sensation Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback it moved up to take in the first round of last year's NFL Draft. His 3,150 passing yards are tops in the league entering Week 11. He has thrown 31 touchdowns against seven interceptions while completing 67 percent of his attempts.

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is fourth in rushing at 754 yards per game and third in carries with 167. He has 13 total touchdowns this season, including six through the air.

The Chiefs have covered in all five of their road games, winning four of them outright, but they are no sure thing to make it six straight against a Rams club that hopes to continue its own dominant run.

The Rams' answer to Mahomes is Jared Goff, last season's breakout star who has rapidly gone from being perceived as a potential bust as a top overall pick to a franchise quarterback for years to come.

Goff's 3,134 passing yards rank second in the NFL to Mahomes. He has completed 68.4 percent of his attempts for 22 touchdowns against six interceptions. Los Angeles also features arguably the league's most versatile weapon in running back Todd Gurley. He leads the NFL with 988 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has 402 receiving yards and four more scores.

Who wins Rams vs. Chiefs? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the computer model that has returned nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors over the past two seasons.