The Los Angeles Rams will take on the New York Jets at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are 9-4 overall and 5-1 at home, while New York is 0-13 overall and 0-6 on the road. The Rams have won four of their past five games. The Jets have not won a game since Week 17 of the 2019 season.

Los Angeles is favored by 17 points in the latest Rams vs. Jets odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 43.5. Before entering any Jets vs. Rams picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 22-11 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning over $800. The model also enters Week 15 on an incredible 118-76 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. Jets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Jets vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Jets spread: Rams -17

Rams vs. Jets over-under: 43.5 points

Rams vs. Jets money line: Jets +1000, Rams -1800

Latest Odds: New York Jets +17 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Rams

Los Angeles made easy work of the New England Patriots last Thursday in a 24-3 win. Cam Akers had a career-high 194 scrimmage yards (career-high 171 rushing) last week, the most scrimmage yards by a rookie in 2020 and the most rush yards by a Rams rookie since Jerome Bettis in 1993. He has a TD in three of his past four games. Cooper Kupp had five receptions and a TD catch last week, his 24th career TD. He has five-plus catches in four of his past five home games.

Robert Woods had five catches last week, his sixth game in a row with that amount of receptions. Kupp (79) and Woods (76) are only pair of wide receiver teammates with 75-plus receptions each this season. Aaron Donald had 1.5 sacks in Week 14 and leads the NFL with 12.5 sacks. He has 84.5 career sacks and can surpass Derrick Thomas (85) for the third most sacks by a player in his first seven seasons since 1982. Donald has a sack in his past three games.

What you need to know about the Jets

The Jets were steamrolled by the Seahawks this past Sunday, 40-3. New York's franchise-record losing streak stands at 13 games heading into their final three opportunities to avoid the third 0-16 season in NFL history. The 37-point loss was the worst of the season for the Jets and their worst defeat since a 41-3 loss to New England in 2016.

The Jets became the ninth team since the merger to reel off 13 straight losses without a win. Three of those previous teams that went 0-13 finished without a win. Sam Darnold was 14 of 26 for 132 yards. The Jets had only 69 yards rushing. The Rams come into this matchup with the fewest yards allowed per game in the NFL at 285.8. New York is worst in the league in yards per game, with only 269.8 on average. The Jets have lost 10 of 14 all-time meetings with the Rams.

How to make Jets vs. Rams picks

The model has simulated Rams vs. Jets 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jets vs. Rams? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Jets spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 15 of the NFL season on an incredible 118-76 roll.