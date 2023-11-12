The Cleveland Browns look to move within a game of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North as they face off on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland (5-3) shut out Arizona, 27-0, last week, while Baltimore (7-2) crushed Seattle, 37-3, in Week 9. The Ravens won this same matchup in early October, a 28-3 victory over a Browns team quarterbacked by rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson making his first career NFL start. Cleveland is 4-3-1 against the spread, while Baltimore is 6-3 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Browns odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 38. Before making any Browns vs. Ravens picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Ravens vs. Browns spread: Ravens -6.5

Ravens vs. Browns over/under: 38 points

Ravens vs. Browns money line: Ravens -286, Browns +230

Why the Browns can cover

In his return from injury last week, quarterback Deshaun Watson was efficient for Cleveland. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 219 yards and two touchdown passes, adding 22 yards rushing on three scrambles. Having his top QB return was great news for top wide receiver Amari Cooper, who caught five passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Watson has struggled with injuries this season, having only finished four of the team's eight games. Having him at full strength would go a long way in keeping Cleveland competitive with the Ravens.

Although they were facing a rookie quarterback, Clayton Tune, who was making his first NFL start, Cleveland's defense rose to the occasion and only allowed the Cardinals to gain 58 net yards. Tune turned the ball over three times and was sacked seven times by the Browns defense, led by Dalvin Tomlinson, who totaled 2.5 sacks. Allowing only 234.8 yards per game (lowest in the NFL), Cleveland's defense has been elite in 2023 and needs another quality performance on Sunday to dethrone Baltimore. See which team to pick here.

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been playing at a high level for most of this season, despite the fact that his receiving core was plagued by drops earlier in the season. He's completing 71.5% of his passes for 1,954 yards and nine touchdowns with only three interceptions. Jackson has rushed 84 times for 440 yards and five scores as well. If Baltimore keeps winning and can finish atop the AFC's regular season standings, as the Ravens are now tied with Kansas City, Jackson might take home his second MVP award (2019).

In last week's win over Seattle, Jackson completed 21 of 26 passes for 187 yards, while adding 60 yards rushing on 10 attempts. Tight end Mark Andrews was on the receiving end for nine of those catches, totaling 80 yards. Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell dominated in his first extensive playing time, with nine carries for 138 yards including a 60-yard run and 40-yard touchdown. Mitchell's playing time should increase, providing the already successful Baltimore offense with yet another dynamic playmaker. See which team to pick here.

