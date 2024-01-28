Lamar Jackson is hoping for the same result as the last time he faced Patrick Mahomes when the Baltimore Ravens host the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's 2024 AFC Championship Game. Jackson rallied the Ravens from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a 36-35 home victory in that 2021 matchup, the quarterback's first victory against Mahomes in four tries. Now, Jackson has Baltimore (14-4) positioned as the AFC's No. 1 seed and will try to lead his team to the Super Bowl for the first time since its 2012 championship. Mahomes is the reigning league and Super Bowl MVP after leading the Chiefs (13-6) past the Eagles last February. Kansas City is in the AFC Championship Game for the sixth straight season.

Sunday's kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds list Baltimore as a 4.5-point favorite, according to the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.

Ravens vs. Chiefs spread: Baltimore -4.5

Ravens vs. Chiefs over/under: 44 points

Ravens vs. Chiefs money line: Baltimore -223, Kansas City +183

KC: Chiefs are 20-10-1 as road underdogs under Andy Reid (since 2013)

BAL: Ravens are 14-7 ATS in the playoffs under John Harbaugh (since 2008)

Why Ravens can cover

Baltimore has the 2021 victory over Kansas City to draw on for inspiration and has the home-field advantage. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson should be more motivated than at any other time in his career since he has a chance to reach his first Super Bowl. He threw for 239 yards and rushed for 107 in the 2021 showdown and leads the NFL's best rushing attack this season. The Ravens average 160.6 rushing yards per contest, and the quarterback has rushed for a team-high 921 yards in the 18 games.

The Ravens are 10-3 against the spread in their past 13 playoff games. They could get a major addition on each side of the ball, with tight end Mark Andrews and cornerback Marlon Humphrey hoping to be ready after injuries. Andrews leads the team with six receiving touchdowns despite missing seven games, while Humphrey is a key piece on the playmaking defense. Baltimore had 60 sacks, 31 takeaways and allowed only 16.5 points per game, ranking first in the NFL in each category.

Why Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is 9-4 against the spread in its past 13 playoff games and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 11-5 ATS in the postseason and 9-1-1 in his career as an underdog, winning eight outright. The two-time league MVP has thrown 10 TD passes and no interceptions in winning five straight playoff games. He also has risen to the occasion when facing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, throwing for at least 340 yards in winning three of four meetings.

Mahomes counts on tight end Travis Kelce, who scored twice last week, and rookie Rashee Rice (177 receiving yards in playoffs). Baltimore's defense gets attention, but the Chiefs have a strong unit in their own right. They're second in the NFL in scoring defense (17.3 points per game) and total defense (292.5 yards per game) and fourth against the pass (177.6). K.C. is second to Baltimore with 57 sacks, led by Chris Jones and George Karlaftis with 10.5 apiece.

