Redskins have strong interest in Ron Rivera and could also shake up front office this offseason

Washington owner Daniel Snyder is open to a wide-scale reshaping of his football operations department as part of his ongoing head coaching search, sources said, and has strong interest in former Panthers coach Ron Rivera.

Snyder's primary objective would be to acquire the rights to Mike Tomlin's contract from the Steelers, league sources maintain, though he views the odds of completing such a trade to be remote at best. In the interim, he has weighed Rivera for his opening, as well as former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and former college coach Urban Meyer, sources said.

Longtime team president Bruce Allen's future remains in doubt, with him potentially moved to a non-football role or fired as soon as Monday, the sources said. Rivera is expected to have several options for future employment, and would be hesitant to enter into any quick arrangement with Washington. Lewis, Williams and Bowles all have former ties to the organization and/or Snyder. Snyder is working essentially alone on this search, sources said, not involving other members of his current football operations staff in the endeavor.

There has been persistent chatter in league circles that Snyder has already met with multiple candidates; he denied that through Washington's public relations department. With Allen's future in doubt, Snyder has also done research on several personnel executives, sources said, with former Texans GM Rick Smith and former Washington exec Louis Riddick (now with ESPN) among those on his radar.

This has not been an attractive job in the past, with the team struggling in all facets since Snyder took over two decades ago and failing to come close to winning consistently. Snyder is a big proponent of rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, a first-round pick, and is also high on members of his offensive staff, including offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and interim head coach Bill Callahan. Keeping them on staff is a distinct possibility, which could further lead the team to end up hiring a head coach with more of a defensive background (Rivera, Williams, Bowles and Lewis are all on that side of the ball).