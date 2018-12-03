Redskins vs. Eagles odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced computer model on 13-2 roll

The Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles, just one game apart in a jumbled NFC East race, face off at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night Football, with the winner getting a massive edge in their quest for a playoff berth. Each team is trying to keep pace with the Cowboys, who sit atop the division at 7-5. Both teams have a negative point differential this season and failed to cover the spread last time out. In the latest Redskins vs. Eagles odds, Philadelphia is favored by six, down a half-point from the open. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.5, up one from the opener. The Eagles have won all four Monday Night Football games against the Redskins since 2009, but before backing either side with your own Redskins vs. Eagles picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows Colt McCoy was a mixed bag in his first start since replacing Smith at quarterback. He went 24 of 38 for 268 yards and two touchdowns, but also had three interceptions in a 31-23 Thanksgiving loss at Dallas. He'll face an Eagles defense that has just five picks all season and a secondary decimated by injuries that's allowing nearly 300 yards per game.

But as Adrian Peterson goes, so go the Redskins. In Washington's six victories, the former NFL MVP is averaging 105 rushing yards. In the team's five defeats, that number plummets to 25.8. And the Redskins will likely have pass-catching back Chris Thompson (ribs) in the lineup for the first time since Week 8. The Eagles are allowing 104 yards per game on the ground.

But just because the Redskins can run the football with authority doesn't mean they'll cover the "Monday Night Football" spread.

The model also knows that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has begun looking more like he did last season. His passer rating has eclipsed 100 in five of his last six games, and he has 13 touchdowns against just two picks over that span, discounting Philly's 47-3 loss to the Saints two weeks ago.

He has the league's top tight end in Zach Ertz, who has 84 catches for 895 yards. Recently acquired Golden Tate hasn't seen that level of production, but he's getting the targets and will face a Redskins team that's among the league's worst at defending wide receivers. On Thanksgiving Day, Philadelphia was just shredded by Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Philly's defense has been roughed up by injuries, but the unit still has 28 sacks, with a pair of defensive ends leading the way in Michael Bennett (6.5) and Chris Long (4.5).

