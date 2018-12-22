Redskins vs. Titans odds, line: Picks, predictions from advanced computer model on 16-6 roll

The playoffs are on the line and the loser of Saturday's game between the Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans will likely be out of the NFL playoff picture. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is at 4:30 p.m. ET.

While the Redskins' best hope is a wild card, the Titans still have a chance to win the AFC South. Quarterback Josh Johnson recorded his first win in seven years as Washington held off Jacksonville on Sunday, while Tennessee rolled into MetLife Stadium and shut out the Giants. Tennessee is a 10.5-point home favorite on Saturday, and the Over-Under is at 37.5 in the latest Redskins vs. Titans odds. Before you make any Redskins vs. Titans picks and predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Now the model has dialed in on Redskins vs. Titans 10,000 times.

The model knows the Redskins will once again be looking to ride their running game given their calamitous quarterback situation with Josh Johnson as their fourth starting QB of the year. Johnson was able to use his legs to extend drives last week against Jacksonville, rushing for 49 yards, and Adrian Peterson added 51 more in a win over the Jaguars.

That victory as 7.5-point underdogs helped get the Redskins back to .500 and keeps their playoff hopes intact at 7-7. Against a Titans defense that has allowed 408 yards rushing in the last two weeks, Peterson, Johnson and Chris Thompson should have room to maneuver in Week 16.

Just because the Redskins are coming off a huge upset victory doesn't mean they'll cover on Saturday.

Tennessee has rushed for 479 yards in the last two weeks, with Derrick Henry going for 408 on 50 carries with six touchdowns in that span. That's gotten the Titans back to 8-6 on the season and puts them within striking distance of a wild-card spot in the AFC playoff picture.

If Henry continues to pile up huge numbers, it's going to be very difficult for the Redskins to keep pace. And if quarterback Marcus Mariota can capitalize on loaded boxes by hitting a few plays down the field, you can start to see the path to the cover as 10.5-point favorites in a game with huge playoff implications for both sides.

