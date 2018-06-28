Rob Gronkowski gets career advice from Mark Wahlberg, of all people, and an incentive to retire

What could be the final push that Rob Gronkowski needs to leave the Patriots? He just got one from an unexpected place: On Mark Wahlberg's show, "Wahlburgers." "Wahlburgers" is an A&E show about Wahlberg's burger business that is somehow in its ninth season despite first airing in 2014, and on it, Wahlberg gave Gronkowski some career advice.

"Hey, you do what's right for you," Wahlberg said. "Think about the next 20, 30 years, ya know? Having your health?"

Gronkowski is already committed to the 2018 season, and the Patriots are, as always, expected to make a run. Gronkowski has said that it feels good to be back with the Patriots after an offseason that was rampant with trade rumors and "fake news," (according to Gronk) but Wahlberg incentivized the superstar tight end to hang up the cleats early with an enticing offer.

Gronkowski asked Wahlberg what he was working on, and Wahlberg said: "I'm shooting a movie with the guys that did Daddy's Home called Instant Family. We're doing that now and then we're doing Six Billion Dollar Man. So if you retire, we gotta put you in this movie, baby."

"I like that," Gronkowski replied.

Gronkowski has been tied to Hollywood before, so it's not that far-fetched. The next question is why Boston sports fan Wahlberg wants to pluck Gronkowski from the NFL.