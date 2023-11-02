Before taking over as head coach of the Raiders in 2022, Josh McDaniels spent a total of 13 seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Patriots. With McDaniels now out of a job after being fired this week, don't be surprised if he ends up reuniting with his old team.

At least that's the prediction from Rob Gronkowski, who thinks McDaniels will be the Patriots' offensive coordinator by the time the 2024 season rolls around. During an interview on FanDuel TV's Up & Adams, Gronk said he expects Bill O'Brien to depart at the end of the 2023 season, which would open the door for McDaniels to return.

"I feel like Billy O'Brien may be out of there after this year," Gronk told Kay Adams. "So if that's the case, I think Josh McDaniels comes back as offensive coordinator in New England, that's for sure."

Gronk did make sure to clarify that he was making a prediction about McDaniels and that he didn't have any inside information. "I have zero sources," Gronk said.

Gronk might not have any inside sources, but he does know McDaniels well. Gronk put up monster numbers while playing in McDaniels' offense for seven seasons in New England.

Although McDaniels has been an absolute disaster in two different stints as a head coach, he's had a highly successful career as an offensive coordinator, which is one reason why Bill Belichick would likely welcome him back. Also, if you're wondering why McDaniels would want to return to Foxboro, Gronk noted that he just seems more comfortable as an OC versus being a head coach

"I feel like he's stressed a little bit," Gronk said of watching McDaniels as a head coach. "When he was an offensive coordinator, he came in ready to go, always fired up, always happy. Just looking at his face now and seeing him as a head coach, he seems very, very stressed since he's been with the Las Vegas Raiders."

If McDaniels does end up back in New England, he would be repeating history. After getting fired by the Broncos in 2010, McDaniels was back with the Patriots in 2012 after taking a one-season pit stop to serve as the Rams' offensive coordinator in 2011.

Belichick was actually asked this week about the possibility of reuniting with McDaniels and gave a classic Belichick answer.

"Just getting ready for Washington," the Patriots coach said Wednesday.

Well, he didn't tell us much there, but he didn't technically rule it out.

As for O'Brien, Gronk doesn't think the Patriots current offensive coordinator is going to be fired; he thinks O'Brien will find another job after the season.

"I feel like he'll take an opportunity somewhere else," Gronk said.

When it comes to his coaching staff, Belichick is almost always open to welcoming back a familiar face. Not only did he let McDaniels return in 2012, but O'Brien is also in his second stint with the organization. Before taking the OC job this year, O'Brien was a Patriots assistant for five seasons (2007-11).