Robert Griffin III doesn't see Ravens drafting Lamar Jackson as 'shot at me' or Flacco

After a brief hiatus, Robert Griffin III is an NFL quarterback again. By the sound of it, he's just happy to be back in the league again, even if he's firmly positioned behind Joe Flacco on the Ravens' depth chart and suddenly in a fight with rookie Lamar Jackson.

When RG3 signed on with the Ravens at the beginning of April after sitting out the 2017 season, he immediately became the frontrunner for the backup job. But less than a month later, the Ravens traded up to draft Jackson with the last pick of the first round. At the time, most of the attention surrounding the pick was focused on Flacco's reaction. After all, it's Flacco's throne -- not RG3's -- that Jackson will eventually steal. But it's not just Flacco's job that is being threatened. So is RG3's.

So, how did RG3 respond to the pick of Jackson? Better than Flacco.

"When they drafted Lamar, I didn't look at it as a shot at me or a shot at Joe," RG3 told USA Today Sports. "It was 'OK, Lamar is coming in here, and it's our job to help him learn the offense and help him compete.' So, for me, my job is to show them that I'm an asset to the team and not a detriment. … One (reporter) asked me if I was trying to showcase for other teams. No, my focus is, 'I'm a Baltimore Raven. I'm showcasing to them that this is where I'm supposed to be.' "

He's just happy to be back in football.

"It feels good to get back and intertwined with a team," RG3 said. "That's what I've been used to all my life. But to get back, be out here playing, I can't even describe that feeling. I can't put into words how grateful and excited I am to be back playing football."

Now, compare RG3's response to Flacco's initial response -- rather, his lack of a response, as our John Breech explained earlier this month:

Flacco hasn't given an interview since the Ravens selected Jackson, and it's starting to seem like he may not he thrilled with the team's choice. First, there was the draft event last Saturday where he shot down reporters who were trying to get his reaction to the Jackson pick. That was interesting, if only because Flacco almost never passes on an opportunity to talk to the media. Also, Jackson revealed at the Ravens rookie minicamp on Saturday that he still hasn't heard from Flacco. It's been nine days since he's been drafted, and there hasn't been anything as simple as a text message to welcome him to the team.

Finally, though, Flacco came out and said last week that he's not holding a grudge against Jackson.

"People want to act like I'm holding some grudge, but that's not how it is," Flacco said on Thursday, per USA Today Sports. "We welcome Lamar here with open arms, and that's the same for me. My approach doesn't change. I want to go win football games this year and we have a lot of new guys I have to get ready to play and help us win those games. That's the reality of it."

"I want to say I was surprised," Flacco also said. "Listen, when you pick a quarterback or pick anybody in the first round, it means something. I don't know what it means, but it's not my job to worry about what it means. It's my job is to keep the same approach that I have the last 10 years and help us win football games."

The problem is, of course, Flacco hasn't done much to help the Ravens win football games in recent years. Since his epic Super Bowl run in 2012, Flacco has completed 62.8 percent of his passes, averaged 6.5 yards per attempt, thrown 98 touchdowns and 74 interceptions, and posted an 82.1 passer rating. Among quarterbacks with at least 16 starts, Flacco ranks 19th in completion percentage, 41st in yards per attempt, 17th in touchdown passes, second in interceptions (as in, the second-most interceptions), and 36th in passer rating dating back to the 2013 season. Flacco has led the Ravens to a 38-36 record in that span.

That's why the Ravens made a move for Jackson. That's why Jackson should supplant Flacco as soon as next year, as our NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported.

"Flacco wasn’t going to be back in 2019 even if they waited to the fifth round to draft a quarterback we had never heard of," @JasonLaCanfora said. "But this absolutely cements it." #Ravens https://t.co/D8uXhPzPvj — CBS Sports Radio (@CBSSportsRadio) May 2, 2018

As for RG3, he might not have a long-term future in Baltimore, but he could play a key role in Jackson's development. With Flacco focused entirely on winning and in the process, prolonging his career with the Ravens (which is what he should be focused on, by the way), mentoring duties could fall to RG3. Remember, when Dak Prescott was in the middle of his rookie season, it was Mark Sanchez who mentored him. RG3, for all of his shortcomings as an NFL quarterback, can probably help Jackson navigate the gaps he won't be able to see on his own in part because RG3 already fell into those gaps during his doomed career in Washington.

And hey, if RG3 continues to impress the Ravens' coaching staff while mentoring Jackson, perhaps he can find second life in the NFL as a backup quarterback.

"Robert Griffin in the quarterback room has been excellent -- pro's pro in every way," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We do our early morning coach workouts, and he's down there always working extra. He's just a pro's pro. I love every way he handles himself and I think you saw out there in practice that he practiced well."