Russell Wilson asks about Carson Wentz's status right after game, says 'it was tough to see Carson go down'

The NFL didn't get to see much of the battle between Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz to wrap up Wild Card Weekend. Just two possessions in, a hit by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney knocked Wentz out of the game with a concussion and the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback remained in the locker room for the remainder of the evening.

Immediately after the Seahawks' 17-9 victory over the Eagles, Wilson went up to Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and asked him about the status of the quarterback. Pederson told Wilson that Wentz would be fine, completing the classy gesture by the Seahawks quarterback.

"It was tough to see Carson go down," Wilson said. "He's such a tremendous football player for [the Eagles] and had a great year. I don't really know what his status was fully. To be honest with you, I thought Josh [McCown] came in and did a great job, too."

McCown did his best to keep the Eagles in the game after Wentz went down, completing 18 of 24 passes for 174 yards and finishing with a 94.8 passer rating. The Eagles failed to score an offensive touchdown in the game, as McCown was sacked six times. McCown did have his moments as he appeared in his first playoff game at 40 years old (McCown had five carries for 23 yards).

"I kind of made a joke with him after, I said, 'How young are you?' Because he was moving around and making throws," Wilson said. "It shows you how important the [quarterback] position is and [McCown] did a great job of that."

The Seahawks defense held the Wentz-less Eagles to just 282 yards and nine points. By the time the Eagles finished the game, the offense had just four players on the field that started Week 1: Jason peters, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce and Zach Ertz (who was battling rib and kidney injuries).

"We were able to sustain. We were able to do our thing on offense when we needed to capitalize and finish the game," Wilson said. "Ultimately, our defense locked it down when we needed to. [The Seahawk defense] had two fourth-down stops that were just massive plays [and] huge momentum swings where we got the ball back. A great job by the defense there."

Wentz finished just 1 for 3 for four yards. He played just nine snaps in his first playoff start, one years in the making after back-to-back season ending injuries derailed that opportunity the past two years.

"I'll let him speak for it, but I'm disappointed for him," Pederson said. "I wanted this for him obviously, and I think a lot of his teammates did, too. The team, the organization did. He's battled through a lot, but we'll learn from it and move on."