Russell Wilson says he wants to play until he's 45: 'I feel like I'm just getting started'
Wilson celebrated his 31st birthday, but plans to be in the NFL much longer
Russell Wilson has made a name for himself in his first eight NFL seasons, compiling one of the best starts for a quarterback in league history. Despite winning a Super Bowl and earning five Pro Bowl selections, Wilson isn't even close to hanging up his cleats as he enters the prime of his career.
Wilson, who turned 31 years old Friday, admitted he's not even close to reaching the back nine of his NFL tenure.
"I've always wanted to go for 45," Wilson told reporters Friday, via Pro Football Talk. "That's kind of just longevity playing. I think, for me, every year is you're invested to your body. You're invested into your mind, your soul, everything else. The game. As you go, you get even stronger and you get even better, I feel like. Even more wisdom. I think that helps a lot."
Wilson has the benchmark for how long he wants to play: 14 more seasons. He initially wanted to play until he was 40, which was the age New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter played until he retired. Jeter also played 20 seasons, another goal of Wilson's (which would take him until he's 43).
Wilson has accomplished plenty in his eight seasons to date, winning the Super Bowl in his second season. In his career, he's thrown for 28,561 yards, 220 touchdowns and 66 interceptions in 123 games (all starts), compiling an 84-31-1 record. Wilson threw for 20-plus touchdowns in every season and has never thrown fewer than 11 interceptions. He's had five seasons with a passer rating over 100, including leading the NFL in 2015 (110.1). Wilson led the NFL in touchdown passes in 2017 (34) and is tied for the league lead with 24 this season.
Wilson has shined in the postseason as well, compiling an 8-5 record with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 starts. This season, he has completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,937 yards for 24 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 112.1 passer rating.
The Seahawks quarterback feels he's just scratching the surface on his full potential.
"I feel like I haven't done anything yet. That's a good feeling," Wilson said. "I'm fortunate to be able to play every game and be out there every play. I think that, for me, I feel really young. I feel more vibrant than ever. I feel fast. I feel strong. My arm feels great. My mind feels better."
