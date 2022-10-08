Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday and underwent a procedure where he had an injection in his throwing shoulder, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

Specifically, the NFL Network reports that the Broncos quarterback received a platelet-rich plasma injection, which will look to relieve discomfort in Wilson's throwing shoulder. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi, which is an injury more commonly seen in baseball players, and one that typically is not treated with an injection.

As the NFL Network notes, this is a similar injury/procedure that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott dealt with in training camp last year. Unlike Prescott, who did not throw for nearly a month last August, Jones reports that Wilson intends to keep playing when Denver returns from its mini-bye when they take on the Chargers in L.A. on Oct. 17. Wilson reportedly hopes that the injection along with round-the-clock treatment from his personal medical team will speed up the recovery process.

The 33-year-old appeared on the injury report this week with a right shoulder injury and Hackett said he was "dinged up" following the team's Week 4 loss to the Raiders. He played through the injury against the Colts in the Week 5 opener but has yet to look like the quarterback most remember in Seattle.

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • 3 CMP% 59.4 YDs 1254 TD 4 INT 3 YD/Att 7.38 View Profile

The honeymoon period between Wilson and the Broncos has faded quickly after the club completed a blockbuster trade to acquire the nine-time Pro Bowler this offseason and gave him a five-year, $245 million contract. The club has struggled out of the gate to a 2-3 record and is fresh off a loss to the Indianapolis Colts where Wilson threw two interceptions, including a pivotal pick in the end zone that allowed Indy to mount a comeback and force overtime. Denver also failed to score a touchdown all night.

Through five games the offense has looked stagnant and Wilson has been at the center of those struggles. His 59.4 completion percentage and 82.8 passer rating would be the lowest of his career if his play continues at this rate.

Fortunately for Denver, they are in the midst of a min-bye after playing on Thursday. Not only that, but they don't play again until the Week 6 finale on Monday Night Football, giving Wilson even more time to recover from the injection.